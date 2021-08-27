Cancel
3rd Grand Prix event moved from China to Turin, Italy

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURIN, Italy (AP) — The third event of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating, formerly the Cup of China, has been moved to Turin, Italy. The International Skating Union made the announcement Friday of the switch for the Nov. 4-7 event, one of six in the series during the buildup to the Beijing Olympics. The Chinese Figure Skating Association informed the ISU that the meet in Chongqing could not be held. The Grand Prix begins at Skate America in Las Vegas from Oct 22-24 and will be followed by Skate Canada in Vancouver; the Turin event; NHK Trophy in Tokyo; Internationaux de France in Grenoble; and the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia. The finals are in Osaka, Japan, Dec. 9-12.

