Why Was Zhao Wei Removed From Chinese Streaming Sites And Social Media?

Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife, Bali 2013APEC. In the fall of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his initiative for a new Silk Road Economic Belt to enable trade between China and countries throughout the world. The original Silk Road was used for over one-and-a-half millennia, ending in 1453, that connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe for trade. Stretching as far west as the Greco-Roman Empire, as well as through Iran and into Iraq and Mesopotamia, the Silk Road allowed China to expand its influence through the known world.