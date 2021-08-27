Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Why Was Zhao Wei Removed From Chinese Streaming Sites And Social Media?

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chinese government has enacted a complete erasure of all mentions of actress Zhao Wei from the country’s social media and streaming. What Happened: Zhao, who is also known as Vicky Zhao, starred in the popular productions “My Fair Princess,” “Shaolin Soccer” and “Lost in Hong Kong.” The Hollywood Reporter noted all entries mentioning Zhao on Chinese social media platforms including Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) have been taken down while were removed and content featuring her on the streaming sites Tencent Video and iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) has been removed. Chinese websites that include her credits have also been edited to omit her name.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Wei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Tencent Video#Iqiyi#The Global Times#Italian#Fendi#Japanese#Iqiyi Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Posted by
Southside Matt

China set to take over almost ¾ of the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife, Bali 2013APEC. In the fall of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his initiative for a new Silk Road Economic Belt to enable trade between China and countries throughout the world. The original Silk Road was used for over one-and-a-half millennia, ending in 1453, that connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe for trade. Stretching as far west as the Greco-Roman Empire, as well as through Iran and into Iraq and Mesopotamia, the Silk Road allowed China to expand its influence through the known world.
Foreign Policyrealcleardefense.com

China Set To Join ‘Graveyard of Empires’

China has reaped the benefits of costly American military and security efforts in Afghanistan but now faces a hostile Islamic regime near its western border, according to David Stilwell, former assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs, who adds that the Biden administration should not help Beijing deal with its problems there.
ChinaInternational Business Times

China Wants Foreign Vessels Entering Its 'Territorial Waters' To Notify Beijing

To impose its claim over disputed waters, China has instituted a new maritime law that requires foreign vessels entering its "territorial waters" to report to Beijing. The new regulation, which stipulates foreign vessels report ship and cargo information to China’s Maritime Safety Administration, will be effective from Wednesday, reported the South China Morning Post.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Associated Press

China bans men it sees as not masculine enough from TV

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality. President Xi Jinping has called for a “national rejuvenation,” with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

U.S. spy agencies rule out possibility the coronavirus was created as a bioweapon, say origin will stay unknown without China’s help

The U.S. intelligence community has ruled out the possibility that the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 4 million people globally was developed as a bioweapon by China, but the agencies failed to reach consensus on the virus origin, according to key takeaways from a classified report delivered to President Biden this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fortune

Beijing scrubbed one of China’s most famous actors from the Internet

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Late on Thursday evening, China’s video streaming giants scrubbed their archives of anything to do with Zhao Wei—a billionaire actress who rose to fame in the late 1990s to become one of the country’s most popular celebrities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy