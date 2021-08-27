Why Was Zhao Wei Removed From Chinese Streaming Sites And Social Media?
The Chinese government has enacted a complete erasure of all mentions of actress Zhao Wei from the country’s social media and streaming. What Happened: Zhao, who is also known as Vicky Zhao, starred in the popular productions “My Fair Princess,” “Shaolin Soccer” and “Lost in Hong Kong.” The Hollywood Reporter noted all entries mentioning Zhao on Chinese social media platforms including Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) have been taken down while were removed and content featuring her on the streaming sites Tencent Video and iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) has been removed. Chinese websites that include her credits have also been edited to omit her name.www.benzinga.com
