Tamarac, FL

Tamarac City Manager Michael Cernech Charged In “Appalling” Scheme To Extort Developer

By Kevin Deutsch
tamaractalk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamarac City Manager Michael Cernech was arrested Friday for his role in a scheme to extort more than $3 million from a Florida developer, prosecutors said. Following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution charged Cernech with conspiracy to commit racketeering for his role in attempting to extort $3.4 million from 13th Floor Investments, doing business as SPL Holdings, according to Moody’s office.

