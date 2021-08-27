Motorcycle theft suspect accused of pointing gun at another person

CASPER, Wyo. — A man facing separate charges that he stole a motorcycle and that he pulled a gun on another individual has had the case bound over to District Court. The Casper resident is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Intimidating a Witness, after it was alleged that they pointed a gun at a victim’s head. Casper Police say that the 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody on August 3, 2021 and was charged in two separate cases.