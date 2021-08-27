What's Cool for School

Connect with your music and treat yourself to a fun project with the CELIA & PERAH R3 Fun DIY Bluetooth speaker. Unlike traditional speakers that come pre-built, the CELIA & PERAH R3 requires assembling. Only taking an hour to fully build, you’ll become involved in the steps of product making. In fact, you can even spray paint this speaker to personalize it with either plain or bright colors. Once built, this fun DIY Bluetooth speaker delivers music without distortion thanks to the two 2-inch, 8-watt drivers that fill a room with sound. Moreover, your purchase includes a 3.5 mm aux audio cable, and there’s also a radio function to reminisce on those old times. Finally, with a generous 8-hour battery life and only a 2.5-hour charging time, it’s perfect for daily use. Treat the music enthusiast in your life to this unforgettable wonder.