The Week's Top Stories: Peloton Probes, Snack Strike, Urban Outfitters Resales

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Peloton shares went off a cliff Friday, down more than 8 percent, after the fitness tech company acknowledged in its earnings report it was subpoenaed by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security in an investigation over treadmill injuries. Things didn't get better when the company also revealed it's under investigation by the SEC for how it handled disclosures about probes. If all that wasn't enough to shock investors, Peloton posted a loss last quarter, showed revenue growth slowed, and announced it'll slash the price on the Peloton Bike — its most popular line.