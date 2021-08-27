Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Week's Top Stories: Peloton Probes, Snack Strike, Urban Outfitters Resales

By Dina Ross
cheddar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Peloton shares went off a cliff Friday, down more than 8 percent, after the fitness tech company acknowledged in its earnings report it was subpoenaed by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security in an investigation over treadmill injuries. Things didn't get better when the company also revealed it's under investigation by the SEC for how it handled disclosures about probes. If all that wasn't enough to shock investors, Peloton posted a loss last quarter, showed revenue growth slowed, and announced it'll slash the price on the Peloton Bike — its most popular line.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Sec#Fda Approval#Snack Strike#Homeland Security#Sec#The Peloton Bike#S P#Fed Chair#The Federal Reserve#Biontech#Fda#Moderna#American#Delta Airlines#Norwegian#Carnival Cruise Lines#Oreos#Nabisco#Nuuly Thrift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Retailalbuquerqueexpress.com

Retail shares to rise following surge in back-to-school buying

After months of remote learning, most U.S. schools are returning this year to in-class instruction, leading to strong late-summer back-to-school sales. The S&P 500 retailing index, which includes Amazon.com, is up about 2 percent for the quarter, so far. Some retailers, including Macy's and Walmart, cited upbeat back-to-school data recently,...
Economycheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: Jobs Bust, Zoom Gloom, and Carnival Cruises

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. The August jobs report turned out to be a total fail. Economists were expecting 725,000 but the actual number of jobs added last month was just 235,000. President Joe Biden blamed the COVID-19 delta variant outbreak for the blow to job growth, hitting sectors like travel and hospitality that tend to shut down when the pandemic flares up. Biden urged Congress to pass his economic plan, saying "Our country needs these investments." Markets opened slightly lower after the report came out and stayed that way to end the week.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. regulators probe Peloton over treadmill injuries

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) said on Friday U.S. regulators were investigating the company, adding to the exercise bike maker's woes as it deals with a backlash over reports of accidents involving its treadmills. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have subpoenaed...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Urban Outfitters Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings: 3 Takes From The Street

Investors were pulling back Wednesday after retailer Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) reported second-quarter earnings. Here's what the Street has to say. The Urban Outfitters Analysts: MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer has a Neutral rating on the stock and raised the price target from $41 to $43. BMO Capital analyst Simeon...
Retailbizjournals

Urban Outfitters Inc. joins the resale market

Urban Outfitters Inc. is the latest retailer to launch a resale marketplace. Nuuly Thrift, debuting in the fall, will join sister platform Nuuly Rent, a subscription rental service that began operations in July 2019. Nuuly Thrift will offer women’s, men’s and children’s apparel and accessories from any brand for sale...
Apparelinputmag.com

Urban Outfitters is launching a thrifting app to rival Depop and Poshmark

Urban Outfitters is seeking to compete with Poshmark and Depop as it launches its own app for secondhand clothing. The corporation is set to release Nuuly Thrift for iPhones this fall, the Wall Street Journal reports. Sellers will be able to list clothing from any brand while Urban Outfitters collects...
Technologyinputmag.com

Peloton's less-dangerous new Tread will be available next week

Peloton’s entry-level smart treadmill, the Tread, has been off the market since early May. The inability to buy one may have frustrated would-be customers over the summer months — but the recall was certainly for the best, given that the Tread had a tendency to put children and pets in mortal danger. Not exactly a piece of equipment you’d want to voluntarily put in your home.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Lululemon Athletica Earnings: What to Watch

Market share should continue rising. Watch profit margins for signs of trouble in the supply chain. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shareholders are in for a bumpy week. The yoga-focused apparel giant will report its second-quarter results in just a few days, and the stock's soaring price since its last quarterly update means there are high expectations heading into this week's report.
Labor IssuesAOL Corp

Nabisco worker calls for boycott of company’s snacks amid strike

Steven James has been working as a machine operator making Oreos, Chips Ahoy! and other Nabisco snacks at a plant in Richmond, Va. for 20 years. On Aug. 16, James joined about 1,000 of his fellow union members in five states and walked off the job to protest what they say are “unfair” demands for concessions in contract negotiations with Nabisco's parent company Mondelez International (MDLZ). James, who isn't working another job, said he plans to stay out of the plant until a fair contract is signed.
RetailPosted by
Footwear News

Urban Outfitters Is Launching a Resale Marketplace as the Secondhand Industry Soars

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is getting into resale. The retailer announced Tuesday that it will launch a resale marketplace for shoppers to buy and sell men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing. The service will be powered by Nuuly Thrift, a peer-to-peer marketplace platform that will launch this fall. URBN, whose brands include Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain and Urban Outfitters, initially launched Nuuly as a subscription service for renting women’s apparel in May 2019. Via Nuuly Thrift, consumers will be able to buy and sell clothing from any brand, URBN or not. Proceeds from each sale can either be transferred directly...
Financial ReportsLancaster Online

Record recovery from pandemic for Urban Outfitters in Q2

Urban Outfitters has reported record net profits and sales for the second quarter ended July 31, sharply higher than the pandemic-depressed period in 2020 but also far above the 2019 quarter. The Philadelphia-based clothing and home décor retailer and wholesaler on Tuesday announced net profits of $127.3 million ($1.28 a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Urban Outfitters’ Nuuly Thrift Aims to Capture Millions of Resellers This Fall

Click here to read the full article. After its rental run, Urban Outfitters Inc. is expanding with Nuuly Thrift, a resale marketplace. Announcing the move Tuesday, the retailer said pre-owned men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing and accessories from any brand will be available for purchase starting on its iOS app this fall. Launching first as an iOS app, Nuuly Thrift will allow customers to resell products from any brand, not just URBN’s portfolio of brands.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHWhat Went Down at WWD's Style DimensionHere's Your First Look at Ariana Grande's DWT for UO Merch Nuuly Thrift...
Posted by
Southside Matt

China set to take over almost ¾ of the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife, Bali 2013APEC. In the fall of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his initiative for a new Silk Road Economic Belt to enable trade between China and countries throughout the world. The original Silk Road was used for over one-and-a-half millennia, ending in 1453, that connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe for trade. Stretching as far west as the Greco-Roman Empire, as well as through Iran and into Iraq and Mesopotamia, the Silk Road allowed China to expand its influence through the known world.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now with Just $500

You don't need to have a ton of cash on hand to invest in the stock market. Even a relatively modest starting investment like $500, when put into the right companies, can help to build the foundation of a market-beating portfolio. Whether you're a newbie investor who wants to start...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy