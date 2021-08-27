Cancel
3 Things You Missed From Liam Payne’s New Music Video ‘Sunshine’

 9 days ago
Liam Payne's Sunshine Liam Payne In New Video For 'Sunshine', Provided Via YouTube API // VEVO // Liam Payne Official (Provided Via YouTube API // VEVO // Liam Payne Official)

Liam Payne has launched a brand new track called ‘Sunshine’ and between the song’s laid back message and feel good vibes, there’s even more to discover. Here’s what you may not know about ‘Sunshine’!

1) Liam Payne’s latest track is featured in Disney’s latest animated comedy adventure, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’, which hits cinemas around the world in October.

2) Liam Voices A Character In ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’!

Alongside Liam, Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith and Rob Delaney are a selection of the additional stars who voice characters in the film.

3) Liam Is A Huge Disney Fan!

According to Yahoo! Entertainment; After announcing the single earlier this week, Payne shared his excitement about the film, saying: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true.” If you missed the star’s latest video or song, check it out below!

Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

The Real Meaning Behind Liam Payne's 'Sunshine'

Ever since One Direction announced they were going on a hiatus in August 2015, its members — Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and (formerly) Zayn Malik — have been doing their own thing. They've all since released solo music, and Liam, Louis, and Zayn even became fathers. Though Styles has arguably been the most successful after releasing two chart-topping albums, going on tour, and landing roles in multiple films, all five of the men have done well.
Musicmymixfm.com

New music roundup: Liam Payne brings “Sunshine” and BTS melts “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion

BTS has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a smooth remix of their global hit, “Butter.” The new version features additional verses and ad-libbed lines from the Grammy Award winning rapper over the infectious pop melody. “I love BTS so I’m super excited to be on the ‘Butter’ remix. I can’t wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it,” Megan professes.
Musiccoast1045.com

Liam Payne to release the song ‘Sunshine’ from the Disney film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Liam Payne will release the single “Sunshine,” featured in the upcoming Disney film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong,’ which is set to hit theaters this fall. In addition to being featured on the film’s soundtrack, Payne voices a character in the film. Payne shared in a statement: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true. I can’t wait for you all to hear ‘Sunshine’ and to see “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” It has been a lot of fun!” Check out the trailer for “Ron’s Gone Wrong” – here.
MoviesBillboard

Liam Payne Chills With a Rooster & Gets Peppy in 'Sunshine' Video: Watch

Liam Payne is making his official foray into animated movies. The former One Direction member released his newest single, “Sunshine,” on Friday (Aug. 27) as part of the official motion picture soundtrack for Ron’s Gone Wrong. The video for the track features Payne singing along to the poppy track, first...
MusicKTTS

Luke Combs shares new music video for ‘Cold As You’

Luke Combs has premiered a music video for his latest single “Cold As You,” the latest single released from Luke’s chart topping “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” deluxe album. Combs said about the video: “The team at TA Films did an incredible job on this one. My...
MusicHello Magazine

Shakira's special skill in new video will leave you seriously impressed

Shakira is a woman of many talents, not to mention her incredible singing and dancing skills. But she gave fans an insight into another incredible one with her latest upload. The singer shared a video on her Instagram Reels that featured her showing off her impressive skills on a skateboard soundtracked by the song Heaven is a Halfpipe by OPM.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Olive Designs Flower Girl Dresses for Will Kopelman’s Wedding: Photos

Cute as can be! On Saturday, August 28, Will Kopelman tied the knot with Alexandra Michler — and the new couple had some of the cutest flower girls in the game. Kopelman’s daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom he shares with ex-wife Drew Barrymore, spread petals down the aisle wearing the prettiest ivory dresses from Brock Collection. Michler’s sister, Jill Kargman, shared a series of images from the ceremony, which took place in Massachusetts, via Instagram.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Hugh Jackman's Sweet Photo With His Formerly Estranged Mom

You'll never know the full story behind a photo posted to social media unless you hear from the people in it. On Monday, Hugh Jackman posted a photo of himself with his arm around his mom and the two of them smiling at each other. He captioned it simply, "Mum." Judging by the photo alone, Jackman and his mother, Grace McNeil, have solid relationship. And while that's true now, it hasn't always been the case. It was a long road to get to the point shown in the picture, and that's something Jackman has opened up about in the past. Read on to find out more about the actor's sometimes-rocky relationship with his mother, leading all the way to this sweet Instagram post.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...

