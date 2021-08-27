Cancel
CDC’s Walensky says kids should stay in classrooms despite rise in COVID-19 cases

By Clare Busch
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNX Newsradio) — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky defended sending kids back to classrooms in a Thursday press conference. She said schools are among the safer places for children, even as the highly contagious delta variant has caused an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among kids.

