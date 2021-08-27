Cancel
Catawba County, NC

169 COVID-19 cases reported across Catawba County's 3 school districts

By Sarah Johnson
Hickory Daily Record
 9 days ago

From Monday to Friday, the number of students, faculty and staff in Catawba County who were quarantined due to COVID-19 quadrupled. All three school districts in Catawba County finished their first week of being in school full-time on Friday. On the morning of the first day of school on Monday, 214 students, staff members and faculty were quarantined between the three school districts, Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken reported during the Aug. 23 meeting of the Catawba County Schools Board of Education.

#School Districts#Covid 19#Hickory Public Schools
