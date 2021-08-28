Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keuka Park, NY

Keuka College to vie for 2021 Empire 8 field hockey crown

chronicle-express.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEUKA PARK – St. John Fisher College will look to repeat as Empire 8 Champions, as the 2021 season gets underway on Sept. 1, with all nine teams in action. The top four teams will advance to the Empire 8 Championship Tournament, which will take place with semifinal action on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and the championship four days later on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Empire 8 Champion will receive an automatic berth into the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.

www.chronicle-express.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keuka Park, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keuka College#Nazareth College#Field Hockey#Elmira College#Utica College#St John Fisher College#Empire 8 Champions#The Empire 8 Network#Cardinals#The Empire 8#Hawks#Highlanders#All Empire#Pioneers#Wolves#Neac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy