Keuka College to vie for 2021 Empire 8 field hockey crown

KEUKA PARK – St. John Fisher College will look to repeat as Empire 8 Champions, as the 2021 season gets underway on Sept. 1, with all nine teams in action. The top four teams will advance to the Empire 8 Championship Tournament, which will take place with semifinal action on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and the championship four days later on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Empire 8 Champion will receive an automatic berth into the 2021 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship.