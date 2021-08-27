Cancel
Bulls reportedly trade Lauri Markkanen and are set to acquire Derrick Jones Jr. as a part of 3-team deal with Trail Blazers and Cavs

Derrick
 9 days ago

CHICAGO — Lauri Markkanen’s time with the Chicago Bulls came to an end Friday. The Bulls reportedly agreed to trade the Finnish forward to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal worth $67 million over four years. As part of a three-team move, the Bulls will acquire Derrick Jones Jr. and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers and a 2023 second-round pick from the Cavs.

