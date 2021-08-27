12618 Princes Choice Drive , #21

Say +G+hello+G- to 121 Madison Street, a light-filled, carefully maintained and improved, gracious home in the welcoming, waterfront community of Rivergate. 58 spacious Federal-style townhouses brought excitement and new residents to North Old Town in 1995 and with the explosion today of new retail stores, restaurants, nearby recreational facilities and the developing Arts District, this location is sure to WOW those seeking a very special urban life-style.Four levels of recently painted, sophisticated, yet comfortable, living permeate this sun-drenched, brick corner residence where generous windows and wood floors throughout contribute to the enjoyment found within. The large entry foyer is flanked by living and dining rooms allowing easy flow for entertaining. Handsome built-ins edge the gas fireplace adorned by a wide mantel while windows on two sides bring lustrous light to the formal room, fireplace conveys "as is". The dining room is dressed for delight with walls enhanced by chair rail and illuminated with recessed and dimmable LED lights. Beyond is a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and appliances, casual eating bar and an adjacent breakfast area with ceiling fan and French doors to the enclosed brick patio. Even a carefully placed powder room on this main level adds to the ease of living.The upper level offers a large primary bedroom and luxurious bath. The corner location and vaulted ceiling fills this room with natural light while a whirlpool bathtub and separate glass shower in addition to double sinks and extensive vanity are housed in the gleaming tiled primary bath. Another corner bedroom or office on this elevation includes plantation shutters and generous daily light. Completing this floor is an enclosed laundry room with side-by-side appliances, additional cabinetry and shelving.Intrigue is extended with the third bedroom in the aerie top floor where the vaulted ceiling creates a haven of its own, further enchanting with its own tiled bath.The lower level reveals a home office with built-in storage and counter as well as wide windows of light looking out to the Rivergate community. In addition, there is an entrance to the two-car garage.Additional improvements include re-enforcement of masonry columns and area under the stairs, recent replacement of the double-oven range, installation of supplemental insulation, washer pan installation, inclusion of ADT Security System, replacement of two toilets and improvement of the garage flooring.Take moments to absorb the quiet of the patio enclosed by a recent fence and new gate, perimeter bed for minimal garden puttering, plenty of space for an active grill and al fresco dining as well as steps through the rear gate to all that North Old Town now offers. It+GGs a special home awaiting its newest stewards who will surely enjoy the walkability of so many needs, wants and pleasures.Murphy bed in den does not convey. Fireplace conveys "as is".