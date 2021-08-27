Cancel
MLS

2462 Tunlaw Road NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditional Glover Park row home with original hardwood floors, parking, and incredibly convenient to everything in Glover Park. The first floor greets you with a classic front porch, living room, dining room, open kitchen, and rear deck. Three bedrooms one full bath on the second floor. The walk out lower level has an in law suite with a kitchen. Parking is located in the rear along with an attached garage. Upgrades include new paint and new roof in 2021. HVAC contractor has confirmed the house has duct work for an air conditioning system if you want to install one. Glover Park offers a Trader Joe+GGs, Safeway, restaurants, Georgetown, parks and more!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

MLS
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3220 Edenville Road

Welcome Home! This well cared for home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, main level laundry and attached 2 car garage. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and an island and a separate dining area attached. Feel the openness of the kitchen and living room with the vaulted ceilings. In the basement you will find a large open area that a sliding glass door opens up the outside to the inside. Smaller rooms are sectioned off as well for hobby areas. This home will provide you with some of the best evening sunsets that Chambersburg has to offer! Professional photography to be completed this week!
Middleburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23333 Four Chimneys Lane

A paved circular drive leads to this elegant all brick custom residence on 7.57 beautiful acres just minutes from the charming village of historic Middleburg. This stunning one level residence boasts high ceilings, a gourmet country kitchen and an open floor plan with sun filled rooms. Features include 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths, a huge family room with a gas fireplace and a fabulous Palladian window overlooking the manicured grounds. The formal dining and living rooms are ideal for family gatherings and gracious entertaining. The luxurious primary suite is simply grand with incredible picture windows flooding the rooms with sunlight and capturing the fantastic views of the lush pastures and brilliant gardens. A rear brick terrace is perfect for outdoor dining and quiet relaxation.The lower walk out level boasts high ceilings and is ready for future expansion. A two stall barn is surrounded by board fenced paddocks and supplied with water and electricity.In addition to the oversized two car attached garage at the main house, there is detached garage/storage building which can nicely accommodate an oversized or recreational vehicle. This exceptionally beautiful property, in pristine condition, offers all the amenities for a wonderful country lifestyle, in an area rich in history.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11028 Plumwood Circle

Wow! First time offered for sale by original owner! This 4 sides-ALL BRICK colonial with OVER 5000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET of living space sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on one of the largest private lots available! (0.67 acres!) Featuring a huge driveway and oversized side load garage. Built by one of the most sough after custom builders in the area! As you enter through the grand foyer with curved staircase leading to the upper level the feeling of custom luxury abounds! Features include an executive style office and large open traditional dining room with huge open concept kitchen and living room and enclosed bonus room for entertaining! Step out onto the all brick terrace and enjoy the large private flat lot! Large bedrooms upstairs and another bonus room off of the primary bedroom for additional walk in closet or private office. Primary bath features dual vanities, a corner tub and separate shower! Lower level is full of light, fully finished, and has huge storage area with level walk out to the expansive rear yard, in addition to a second kitchen AND bar area! ROOF is only 1 YR OLD, NEW HVAC! If you are looking for a ton of house at the right value in a crazy market with room to grow ...YOU FOUND IT! Did you see the yard? Wow! Enjoy Black Rock Golf Course accross the street, and one of largest public parks right up the street. Just minutes to RT70 and I-81! Don't wait. Priced to sell!
Bethesda, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5702 Brewer House Circle , 102-12

Call home to this Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condominium ideally located in between Bethesda and Rockville near the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro stop. This well maintained, move-in ready condo offers a traditional floorplan with 1378 SQ FT of living space. In this unit you will find; a entry foyer, a spacious living room & dining room combo, a kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinet storage and a very versatile family room complete with wood burning fireplace. A reserved parking space too. Also, enjoy the community conveniences of a pool, tennis courts, or peaceful walking trails nearby. Commuting is a breeze with metro and buses all within walking distance. It is also close to Wildwood Shopping Center, Pike and Rose and Montgomery Mall, the Strathmore Center for the Arts, Bethesda Trolley Trail, Whole Foods and North Bethesda Market. The property is close to I-495 and I-270.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1140 Timber Ridge Road

2 Acres surround this well maintained property that backs to woods with easy access to Rt 50 (only 1 mile) , east of Capon Bridge just a short distance from the state line. The home has been well cared for. Features a large eat in kitchen with appliances, kitchen island and lots of cabinets, laundry/mud room entrance from garage, separate dining room opens to living room and front entrance, split bedroom plan with Bedroom 2 and 3 and hall bath off right hall way, Primary Bedroom with private bath, double sinks, double seat shower and walk in closet on left off left hallway, full unfinished basement with 2 windows and roll up door for moving items in and out. could easily be finished for additional living space and convert roll up door to french door, covered front porch with sidewalks from Huge asphalt driveway that would easily accommodate 6 vehicles plus 2 in the 2 car side load garage, almost new architectural shingled roof and almost new furnace with central air, Come See Today!
Winchester, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1156 Aa Rogers Road

Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom doublewide situated on over 3.3 acres! All new flooring has recently been installed. Enjoy the view while nestled in the mountains of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Wild life abounds all year round. A great opportunity for anyone looking to get away from the "hustle and bustle" of the world. All at a price that can't be beat. Located just over a mile off of Rt 50 and only a 30 min drive to Winchester, VA! Act fast and don't miss out on this chance of a lifetime.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3349 Sackertown Road

This two story home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace, and a detached garage. Home has hardwood floors throughout, electrical upgraded throughout the home, and newer cabinets in the kitchen. Great investment opportunity. Needs TLC. Listing courtesy of Whitehead Real Estate Exec.. ©2021 Bright...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

851 Lowe Drive

This beauty has recently been redone and waiting for you! Freshly painted throughout with new waterproof wood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, new ceramic tile and vanities in the bathroom, new ceiling fans, new granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances.! So many things to love about this house! It offers split floor plan with Master Suite on opposite end of house from the secondary bedrooms and nice, open spaces in the middle of the house. There is so much available space in the kitchen to make your own. Plenty of wall space here to create an extra breakfast nook or for furniture such as a Bakers rack or china cabinet. They even added overhang on the island space for some bar chairs. This is a like brand new home waiting for you on 2.11 acres at end of state maintained paved road. Ample space on the property for a garage or other out building. This great house offers wonderful country living but with close access off of Route 202 for easy commute. Relax on the large covered front porch or rear deck and enjoy the wildlife. The property backs up to woods of a much larger parcel for privacy. If you are looking for a like new home on a couple acres then this one is for you.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

19275 Frazier Road

This colonial awaits its new owner(s) in a sought-out area of Culpeper known as the +G+White Shop area+G- which is close to Route 29. Located within in 5 mins from the Town of Culpeper. No HOA and High Speed Internet! The well-built home was built by Jefferson Home Builders and offers a huge master suite with 2 closets, 3 additional spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, oversized carport, deck, formal dining area, kitchen, living/den area, formal living or office and unfinished basement to design as you please. This property offers over 5 acres of leisure including a stocked pond and a pool with a stamped concrete patio. Home has leaf guard gutters, retaining wall, invisible fence, A/C unit was upgraded 3 years ago, deck extension was done, well pump was serviced, and septic was pumped 1 year ago.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

417-UNIT #A Fourth St.

Currently under construction...Rare opportunity to own brand new construction on the Eastport peninsula. Make this your stylish new home in Eastport. Steps from dining and shopping and just over the Spa Creek bridge to downtown Annapolis, this home has it all. High end finishes, appliances and custom trim work are standard, but upgrades and certain design changes, fixtures, flooring, etc can be completely customized subject to availability and pricing. Hurry !!Each home has a large living room with see through fireplace, dining room, huge kitchen, powder room and family room. A lovely screened porch is accessed from the family room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms: the owners suite and bathroom with vaulted ceiling, 2 walk in closets and built ins, a second guest bedroom with en suite bathroom and tray ceiling, and a third bedroom. Another full bathroom is on this floor. Laundry is located on the 2nd floor. Make this gorgeous home yours now !! Designed for easy turnkey living in the City !! Late 2021 occupancy. Photos are representative of builder quality from previous projects. All selections subject to change.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Madison Place

Say +G+hello+G- to 121 Madison Street, a light-filled, carefully maintained and improved, gracious home in the welcoming, waterfront community of Rivergate. 58 spacious Federal-style townhouses brought excitement and new residents to North Old Town in 1995 and with the explosion today of new retail stores, restaurants, nearby recreational facilities and the developing Arts District, this location is sure to WOW those seeking a very special urban life-style.Four levels of recently painted, sophisticated, yet comfortable, living permeate this sun-drenched, brick corner residence where generous windows and wood floors throughout contribute to the enjoyment found within. The large entry foyer is flanked by living and dining rooms allowing easy flow for entertaining. Handsome built-ins edge the gas fireplace adorned by a wide mantel while windows on two sides bring lustrous light to the formal room, fireplace conveys "as is". The dining room is dressed for delight with walls enhanced by chair rail and illuminated with recessed and dimmable LED lights. Beyond is a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and appliances, casual eating bar and an adjacent breakfast area with ceiling fan and French doors to the enclosed brick patio. Even a carefully placed powder room on this main level adds to the ease of living.The upper level offers a large primary bedroom and luxurious bath. The corner location and vaulted ceiling fills this room with natural light while a whirlpool bathtub and separate glass shower in addition to double sinks and extensive vanity are housed in the gleaming tiled primary bath. Another corner bedroom or office on this elevation includes plantation shutters and generous daily light. Completing this floor is an enclosed laundry room with side-by-side appliances, additional cabinetry and shelving.Intrigue is extended with the third bedroom in the aerie top floor where the vaulted ceiling creates a haven of its own, further enchanting with its own tiled bath.The lower level reveals a home office with built-in storage and counter as well as wide windows of light looking out to the Rivergate community. In addition, there is an entrance to the two-car garage.Additional improvements include re-enforcement of masonry columns and area under the stairs, recent replacement of the double-oven range, installation of supplemental insulation, washer pan installation, inclusion of ADT Security System, replacement of two toilets and improvement of the garage flooring.Take moments to absorb the quiet of the patio enclosed by a recent fence and new gate, perimeter bed for minimal garden puttering, plenty of space for an active grill and al fresco dining as well as steps through the rear gate to all that North Old Town now offers. It+GGs a special home awaiting its newest stewards who will surely enjoy the walkability of so many needs, wants and pleasures.Murphy bed in den does not convey. Fireplace conveys "as is".
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

1734 6th St NW

Bedroom + Private Bathroom Available June 8th // Sunny, Shaw Group Apartment // ONE BLOCK FROM METRO! - Bedroom + private bathroom available in this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom apartment with a modern kitchen and amazing windows. This bedroom is located in OSLOshaw, a 9-unit, boutique modern building one block from the Shaw Metro. Bedroom has its own private, en-suite bathroom.
Friendsville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Trap Run X White Rock Crossing

$45,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDGA2000948. "THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" The asset is vacant land. The land area is 1,447,063+/- sf or 33.22+/- acres.Parcel Tax ID: 02-011964 | Map Reference: M31 P7GPS Coordinates: 39.617210, -79.450810There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Special Warranty Deed. The Seller will convey clear, insurable title at closing.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1516 Greendale Road

Beautiful corner row home. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint and so much more. Come see for yourself. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Preferred Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

44 Hensley

Fantastic Opportunity & Price to Own this awesome Lake Anna Public Side 1.5 Acre lot with your very own Deep water Boat slip in common area. This Lot is Perfectly Nestled on a peninsula with in a community with beautiful homes plus waterfront homes surrounding this gorgeous building lot just waiting for you to come and build your dream home! Seasonal water views from both sides of the lot! Three Bedroom Conventional Gravity Fed Septic system Certification on file with County (copy provided and available under documents). This corner lot is well worth your time to come to see. You will not be disappointed! Sign posted on property on 9/5.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14738 Gatwick Square

Stunning brick, end unit townhouse in sought after London Towne features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Don't miss the beautiful, blooming fig trees on your way in. This home shows like a Pinterest dream. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen/dining combo. Rich brown cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors through the main level. Luxury vinyl on the upper level. Natural light floods this beauty. The roof and A/C were replaced in 2020 and the hot water heater in 2015-2016. Conveniently located to every amenity you need...public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants. Make this home yours today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3720 Lacy Boulevard

Beautiful 0.40 Acre Buildable Level lot with a cozy house that has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; includes its own backyard with fruit trees and vegetable garden. The property extends from Lacy blvd, as a level rectangular lot up to the fence directly adjacent to the first house on Arnet Street. The value is in the land! Build your dream home (You may find more possibilities if you are a builder) at this Prime location close to Route 7, Columbia Pike, Baileys Cross Rd, Seminary Road & many shops, restaurants, community college & businesses nearby...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

530 N Fulton Avenue

Currently set up as 4 apartments on a busy street near public transportation and multiple meters with some improvements including ductwork and repairs to the roof ....perfect for Investors looking for a multi-unit with lots of potentials. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
MLSthemunchonline.com

1650 35th St NW

The Cloisters 4 Beautiful Levels with elevator - 2 Car Garage - Patio and Garden - Renovated - New Pella Windows (Min Lease term 24 months) - Take the tour ---> http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/288216/1650-35TH-ST-NW-WASHINGTON-DC-20007. Virtual Tour is here ---> http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/288216/1650-35TH-ST-NW-WASHINGTON-DC-20007. Minimum Lease Term 24 Months. Minimum Lease Term 24 Months. No Pets.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $416,499

An amazing ranch plan with upstairs bonus room starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the Newcastle II is a beautiful 4-bedroom + Bonus Room design with an open kitchen and great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office. The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and a walk-in closet.

