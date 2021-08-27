7822 Jamesford Road
WELCOME HOME! Located in the Charlesmont neighborhood of Dundalk, this super cute and recently updated end-of-group Colonial offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Upon entry, you'll know this is "the one". The living room is spacious and, though separate from kitchen and dining, still offers an open concept feel straight through the entire main level. The eat-in kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counter tops, pairing perfectly with custom white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, lies an opportunistic finished addition, ready for you decide it's next purpose. On the upper level, you'll find the home's three bedrooms, all roomy and with ample storage space and filled with natural light; and the one full bathroom, with a generously deep soaking tub, just waiting to indulge you in some much needed self-care. The lower level is roughly 50% finished, and 100% waterproofed, with a transferrable warranty. The finished portion of the basement has tons of potential - use it for a family room, work space, man cave, or an additional bedroom. There's no storage shortage in this home, as the unfinished portion of the basement, attic, and exterior shed will collectively hold a great deal of all your holiday decorations and other treasured belongings. Both the front and back yards are commodious, and parking is made easy with a parking pad located off the back alley, and provides easy access to the home with a short walk to the back door. This property has been immaculately kept and won't last long! Schedule your private tour before it's on the market no more!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
