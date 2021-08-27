Welcome to 212 Upper Brook Terrace. This beautiful end unit townhouse features three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms. Upstairs you'll find a laundry room, two primary bedrooms and luxurious master bath. Open concept on main level with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a huge island. Hardwood floors throughout the house, high ceilings and a lot of natural light. Walkout basement with a newer privacy fence. The home overlooks a pond where you can enjoy some peaceful time on the deck. Quick access to Route 7 and minutes away from Downtown Purcellville. This home is a must see!