Belmont, VA

43451 Blair Park Square

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Cover picture for the articleLiving the Dream & Lifestyle that is Belmont Country Club! This Townhome is a Great Place to Start the Experience. Enjoy All of the Community Amenities While Enjoying This Great Home! You'll Love the Open Floor Plan, Huge (Fenced) Backyard, Spacious Deck & One Car Garage! Inside You'll Find Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Custom Moldings & More! The Rarely Found, Full Bath in the Lower Level Allows for a 3rd Bedroom if You Like. Your Home, Your Way!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

