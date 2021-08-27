Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Muckleshoot Tribal School Students Help Bring More Indigenous Art to the Port of Seattle

auburnexaminer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port of Seattle Commission recently approved a $475,000 effort to acquire Indigenous Art of the Pacific Northwest region to display in the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The idea, initially proposed by a set of high school interns, represents ongoing efforts in the Port’s goal to diversify and grow its art collection.

auburnexaminer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Suquamish, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Seattle#Chief Seattle#Arts Center#Contemporary Art#Iaf#Northwest Indigenous#Portable Works Collection#Native#Alaska Natives#Chief Kitsap Academy#Chippewa Cree#Marine Maintenance#Cliff Thomas Killer Whale#The Auburn Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise formation of government 'soon'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli police launch manhunt after prison break

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police on Monday said they were searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel. Police said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area. The prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison overnight, which is supposed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy