Muckleshoot Tribal School Students Help Bring More Indigenous Art to the Port of Seattle
The Port of Seattle Commission recently approved a $475,000 effort to acquire Indigenous Art of the Pacific Northwest region to display in the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The idea, initially proposed by a set of high school interns, represents ongoing efforts in the Port’s goal to diversify and grow its art collection.auburnexaminer.com
