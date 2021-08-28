Olivia Newton-John Setting John Travolta Up On Dates?

John Travolta revealed that his 10-year-old son was afraid he, too, would die following Kelly Preston's death. Travolta opened up about the deep and meaningful conversation he had with son Ben on the latest episode of Kevin Hart's talk show, "Hart to Heart." "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" Travolta began. Preston, 57, died July 12, 2020 after a two-year breast cancer battle. A statement released shortly after her death said that, while she had been "undergoing medical treatment for some time," she made the decision to keep her condition "private," per news.com.au. Travolta also shared his own words on Instagram, writing that he will be "forever grateful" for all the medical staff who treated his "beautiful wife" and for the support of family and friends. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."