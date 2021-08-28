Cancel
Olivia Newton-John Setting John Travolta Up On Dates?

By A Ariel Gordon
Gossip Cop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Olivia Newton-John playing matchmaker for John Travolta? One tabloid claims Newton-John is trying to get her Grease co-star back into the dating game. Gossip Cop investigates. Olivia Newton-John ‘Greases Wheels’ For John Travolta?. The National Enquirer reports that Olivia Newton-John is helping her old friend, John Travolta, get back...

Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Has John Travolta Said About Kelly Preston's Death?

John Travolta revealed that his 10-year-old son was afraid he, too, would die following Kelly Preston's death. Travolta opened up about the deep and meaningful conversation he had with son Ben on the latest episode of Kevin Hart's talk show, "Hart to Heart." "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" Travolta began. Preston, 57, died July 12, 2020 after a two-year breast cancer battle. A statement released shortly after her death said that, while she had been "undergoing medical treatment for some time," she made the decision to keep her condition "private," per news.com.au. Travolta also shared his own words on Instagram, writing that he will be "forever grateful" for all the medical staff who treated his "beautiful wife" and for the support of family and friends. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."
Celebritiesarcamax.com

John Travolta's 10-year-old son changed his viewpoint on mortality

John Travolta's views on mortality changed after a profound conversation with his 10-year-old son Benjamin. The 'Saturday Night Fever' legend's youngest son told his father that he was afraid that the 67-year-old actor is going to die after his mom, the late Kelly Preston, died at the age of 57 from breast cancer last year.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta Reveals What Actor He Lost Out On Roles To In His Early Career

John Travolta just opened up about what it was like being an up-and-coming actor in the 1970s. He name-dropped a few actors that he says he lost jobs to in those early days. Travolta has found an unlikely friend in Kevin Hart. The two starred in the ill-fated Quibi series Die Hart. The Saturday Night Fever star sat down with Hart this week on his talk show Hart to Heart. The two started discussing the early days of Travolta’s film career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta's very handsome throwback sends fans into a frenzy

John Travolta showcased his nostalgic side on Thursday with a throwback photo which sparked an unbelievable reaction from his fans. The Die Hart actor looked somber, but handsome in the snapshot he posted on Instagram - and his daughter, Ella, was one of the first to show her support for her dad.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

John Travolta 'Doing Everything He Can To Honor' Late Wife Kelly Preston While 'Taking Important Steps Toward Moving On': Source

Following the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer last July, John Travolta recently deemed his past year of mourning “a personal, private journey.”. After announcing the actress’ death, “with a very heavy heart,” Travolta spent the next months in a fraught, pandemic-shadowed stretch, mostly holed up in his family’s Clearwater, Fla., compound with daughter Ella, 21, and son Ben, 10.

