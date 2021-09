Liverpool and Chelsea. North and South. Left and right. Red and Blue. And, once again renewing hostilities over a football match of oversized importance. The fact that today’s match is of such importance is surprising, given the fact that it’s just the third of 38 matches. However, it’s not a stretch to say that the 2021/22 Premier League champions will likely be playing at Anfield today. And if a side manages to capture all three points today, that side will have a huge, albeit early, advantage in the title race.