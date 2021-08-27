Cancel
Celebrities

3 Things You Missed From Liam Payne’s New Music Video ‘Sunshine’

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
Liam Payne's Sunshine

Liam Payne has launched a brand new track called ‘Sunshine’ and between the song’s laid back message and feel good vibes, there’s even more to discover. Here’s what you may not know about ‘Sunshine’!

1) Liam Payne’s latest track is featured in Disney’s latest animated comedy adventure, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’, which hits cinemas around the world in October.

2) Liam Voices A Character In ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’!

Alongside Liam, Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith and Rob Delaney are a selection of the additional stars who voice characters in the film.

3) Liam Is A Huge Disney Fan!

According to Yahoo! Entertainment; After announcing the single earlier this week, Payne shared his excitement about the film, saying: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true.” If you missed the star’s latest video or song, check it out below!

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

