Alexander Zverev denies latest domestic violence allegations

World No. 4 Alexander Zverev is once again denying allegations of domestic violence from a former partner on the cusp of the U.S. Open in New York. Zverev issued a statement Friday to refute the latest round of allegations made by Olga Sharypova, which were published Wednesday by Slate. Sharypova, who first accused Zverev of abuse last October, said she feared for her life with Zverev but stayed with him at first at the urging of a friend who thought the couple could live happily ever after.