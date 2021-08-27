Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Alexander Zverev denies latest domestic violence allegations

clevelandstar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 4 Alexander Zverev is once again denying allegations of domestic violence from a former partner on the cusp of the U.S. Open in New York. Zverev issued a statement Friday to refute the latest round of allegations made by Olga Sharypova, which were published Wednesday by Slate. Sharypova, who first accused Zverev of abuse last October, said she feared for her life with Zverev but stayed with him at first at the urging of a friend who thought the couple could live happily ever after.

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#German#American#Atp#Russian#Greek#Wta#Itf#Grand Slams#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FIFAtalesbuzz.com

Alexander Zverev winning US Open will be conflict for tennis

Sport has a habit of sweeping things under the carpet when it suits. Look at soccer’s ruling body, FIFA, turning a blind eye to the deaths of 6,500 migrant workers who’ve been building stadiums for their World Cup in Qatar next year. Or those pro golfers conveniently forgetting their concern for widespread human-rights abuses to go pick up another paycheck for a tournament in Saudi Arabia.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Querrey's HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.
Cincinnati, OHwhbl.com

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

Germany’s Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The third-seeded Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season.
TennisBBC

Alexander Zverev again denies abusing former girlfriend

Dates: 30 August-12 September Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Alexander Zverev says he is taking legal action over allegations he abused his...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Alexander Zverev sweeps aside Albert Ramos-Vinolas in New York

Alexander Zverev reached the third round of the US Open in ruthless fashion as he swept past Albert Ramos-Vinolas in New York The fourth seed needed just an hour and 14 minutes to record a 6-1 6-0 6-3 win over his beleaguered Spanish opponent and make it 13 victories in a row.Zverev, who appears the biggest obstacle to Novak Djokovic’s hopes of clinching the calendar Grand Slam is riding a golden wave following his Olympic triumph and lost just nine points on serve in the match.Clinical.@AlexZverev advances to Round 3 in 74 minutes. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/7wYP9JrQTJ— US Open Tennis (@usopen)...
Tennishawaiitelegraph.com

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev win easily at U.S. Open

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia made quick work of his opponent in the round of 64 on Thursday at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. Djokovic, also the top-ranked player in the world, beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour, 39 minutes, a contrastto Djokovic's first match, when he needed four sets to put away a qualifier.
TennisESPN

Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez stuns Naomi Osaka at US Open

NEW YORK -- Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Canada ranked 73rd in the world, was confident she could best defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka in their third round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Before this year's US Open, Fernandez had never been past the second round...

Comments / 0

Community Policy