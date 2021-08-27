Tom Holland’s Latest Movie Is Now Streaming

There’s been excitement for all of Marvel’s recent Spider-Man movies, but the level of anticipation around Spider-Man: No Way Home is on whole other level. The first teaser for the film broke the record for the most-watched trailer in its first 24 hours of release, beating the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, by more than 50 million views. For sake of comparison, consider this: The official teaser trailer for the last Spider-Man movie, Far From Home, has only 49 million views on YouTube total. Clearly, people are hyped for the return of Spider-Man.