Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tom Holland’s Latest Movie Is Now Streaming

By Preston Byers
wegotthiscovered.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland, who will star in the highly-anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year, has a new film streaming. Chaos Walking, a dystopian action flick featuring Holland, just hit Hulu today. The movie is the latest released project for the British actor, who co-stars with Daisy Ridley. It premiered in theaters on March 5, 2021, and although it did not perform well at the box office nor critically, a lot of fans seemed to enjoy the movie regardless.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Daisy Ridley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#British#New World#Box Office Mojo#Rotten Tomatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Simi Valley, CAPage Six

Zendaya and Tom Holland have date night at friend’s wedding

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s summer of love continues. The Emmy winner, 24, and her British boyfriend, 25, enjoyed a rare date night while attending their friend Josh Florez’s wedding Sunday in Simi Valley, Calif. The couple were spotted looking cozy in a photo shared by fellow attendee Esteban Camarillo on...
Santa Barbara, CAETOnline.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Photographed at a Wedding Together: Pic

Looks like Zendaya and Tom Holland are still going strong after they were photographed kissing in July. The Spider-Man: Far From Home stars were photographed together at a wedding over the weekend. In a picture posted by their friend, Esteban Camarillo, on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, 24-year-old Zendaya leans...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Holland's Nickname For Zendaya Trends After He Sends Sweet Birthday Message

Zendaya turned 25 earlier this week, and given her popularity, a lot of people took to social media to wish the actress a happy birthday. But it was her friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, who broke the internet with a viral post that referred to Zendaya as “my MJ,” along with the ask to call him when she got up. It’s a message that was so adorable that it sent Marvel fans in an absolute flurry of emotion.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Liam Neeson Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

The Liam Neeson action thriller has become a subgenre unto itself ever since the veteran character actor reinvented himself as the industry’s premiere grizzled badass in Taken thirteen years ago, and he still shows no signs of slowing down, even though he turns 70 next year. In fact, despite claiming...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sorry, Ladies: Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Is Totally Taken — By Costar Zendaya!

It’s no surprise that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is the quintessential heartthrob nowadays — but is he single?. All signs point to the fact that Tom, 25, is dating his longtime Spider-Man costar Zendaya. In fact, the U.K. native shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her in September 2021 — and seemingly made their romance Instagram official in the process. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he captioned a cute mirror selfie she took of the pair while they were seemingly on set. “Gimme a call when [you’re] up xxx.”
MoviesPosted by
Mix 93.1

Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ Stands Alone

There’s been excitement for all of Marvel’s recent Spider-Man movies, but the level of anticipation around Spider-Man: No Way Home is on whole other level. The first teaser for the film broke the record for the most-watched trailer in its first 24 hours of release, beating the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, by more than 50 million views. For sake of comparison, consider this: The official teaser trailer for the last Spider-Man movie, Far From Home, has only 49 million views on YouTube total. Clearly, people are hyped for the return of Spider-Man.
MoviesComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Romance Continues To Quietly Bloom

It’s unclear how long Zendaya and Tom Holland have truly been dating, but this summer, they finally appear ready to fly (slightly) above the radar. After being busted in PDA mode by photographers at a stoplight, the pair were seen celebrating their friend Josh Florez‘s wedding Sunday in Simi Valley, Calif. Fellow guest Estaban Camarillo shared a shot on IG Story. Other videos of them dancing and clapping appeared on fan accounts as well.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Emma Watson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Despite the glowing tributes being paid to the actress online, many of which read like an obituary for a career that had been brought to a close far too soon, Emma Watson didn’t retire from acting. Obviously, rumors spread like wildfire on the internet so the tears were already flowing before her agent, and then the Harry Potter veteran herself, put paid to the speculation.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Love Threatens The World In First Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer! WATCH!

Sony doesn’t have the best track record with leaks… but at least they have a new plan in place: it’s called “screw it, put it out anyway!”. As you may have seen trending wildly on Twitter all day, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked Monday morning, and either it was only a few hours early… or Sony caught wind of the leak and decided to drop the vid ahead of schedule.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Wants To Team-Up With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu wants to bring a comic book scene to life with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow with more heroes, and Shang-Chi is the latest to join the ranks. It’s expected that Shang-Chi will eventually interact with other heroes down the line, and Simu Liu already knows who he wants to team up with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy