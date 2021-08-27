Tom Holland’s Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
Tom Holland, who will star in the highly-anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year, has a new film streaming. Chaos Walking, a dystopian action flick featuring Holland, just hit Hulu today. The movie is the latest released project for the British actor, who co-stars with Daisy Ridley. It premiered in theaters on March 5, 2021, and although it did not perform well at the box office nor critically, a lot of fans seemed to enjoy the movie regardless.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0