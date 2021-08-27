Cancel
NBA

Lauri Markkanen Trade Clears Way For Kevin Love To Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Kevin Love be the next former All-Star to reunite with LeBron James and join the star-studded 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers? On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers executed a three-team trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Larry Nance to Portland, and Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago. The Cavs then inked the 24-year old power forward to a four-year, $67 million contract.

Lauri Markkanen
Lebron James
Derrick Jones Jr.
Kevin Love
Larry Nance
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Chicago Bulls
Basketball
Sports
