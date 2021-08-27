Lauri Markkanen Trade Clears Way For Kevin Love To Lakers
Could Kevin Love be the next former All-Star to reunite with LeBron James and join the star-studded 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers? On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers executed a three-team trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Larry Nance to Portland, and Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago. The Cavs then inked the 24-year old power forward to a four-year, $67 million contract.www.lakers365.com
