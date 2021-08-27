The Kabul Attack Took Attention Away From Biden And New Israeli Leader's Meeting

U.S. forces continue to try to quickly evacuate people ahead of a self-imposed deadline to leave Afghanistan by Tuesday. They're continuing this operation after a terrorist attack last week that killed at least 170 Afghans and 13 American service members outside the Kabul airport. The U.S. responded to that attack with a drone strike on Friday, targeting the terrorist group behind the attack. And as President Biden was at Dover Air Force Base this morning to witness the dignified transfer of U.S. service members killed in Thursday's attack, another U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan struck another target - a vehicle seen as an imminent threat to the operation at the airport.