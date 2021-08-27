The Kabul Attack Took Attention Away From Biden And New Israeli Leader's Meeting
President Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to try to reset U.S.-Israel relations after their predecessors' polarizing relationship. President Biden had hoped to spend much of Thursday hosting the new prime minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett. That was before the fatal bombings in Kabul, and Biden postponed the meeting till today. Israeli officials were already concerned the Afghanistan withdrawal might distract attention from this historic first meeting between the new leaders of both countries. NPR's Daniel Estrin traveled from Jerusalem with Bennett. He's here now.www.npr.org
