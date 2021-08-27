Aiken Mall demolition begins

Buy Now A corner of the Aiken Mall, pictured, had been torn down by Friday afternoon. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The demolition of the Aiken Mall began this week.

A corner of the shuttered mall, near what was once Books-A-Million, had been torn down by Friday afternoon. Crawler excavators, other heavy machinery, and piles of bricks and jumbled metal could be seen on the property, which is now ringed by security fencing.

The mall has long been closed to the public, with larger retailers, including Belk, staying open on the far ends.

For years Southeastern Development Associates has talked about razing the mall and turning the property into something like Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island. The Augusta-based firm filed architectural and landscape plans last month; concepts had previously been approved by Aiken’s planning panel.

Inquiries made to Southeastern Development Associates were not immediately returned Friday. City officials, though, confirmed the teardown was underway.

Demolition will likely take months to complete. And then there is the larger endeavor: construction.

Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this article.