Orange, CA

Suspect Arrested in Series of Armed Robberies in L.A. and Orange Counties

By City News Service
Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 9 days ago
A man was in custody today for allegedly committing a series of armed robberies in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

