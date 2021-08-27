Cancel
Dundalk, MD

Police Identify Bodies Found In Dundalk As 66-Year-Old Susan LeBrun & 70-Year-Old Dennis LeBrun Sr.

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 9 days ago

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the two bodies found in Dundalk Thursday morning as 66-year-old Susan LeBrun and 70-year-old Dennis Lebrun Sr.

Preliminary investigation revealed that officers found both victims inside a home in 3100 block of Baybriar Road suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding their death are still under investigation and at this time, detectives are not seeking any suspects.

