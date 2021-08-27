30-Year-Old William Diggs Pleads Guilty To Federal Narcotics Trafficking Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that a Baltimore drug dealer pleaded guilty to federal narcotics trafficking charges Friday.

Thirty-year-old William Diggs pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute, and the distribution of cocaine base.

According to officials, from Dec. 2019 until Sept. 2020, Diggs conspired with others to possess and distribute cocaine in the area of the 2600 block of Greenmount. Officials said he sold cocaine base to two individuals who were working as confidential informants.

Authorities said over the course of four drug transactions, Diggs sold 42 vials of cocaine base along with an eighth of an ounce cocaine base to an ATF confidential informant. During one transaction, the informant asked if they could purchase a firearm and Diggs told him he buy one for $200. The informant did not go through with the transaction.

A second informant observed Diggs with two accomplices in a Baltimore rowhome — he observed several firearms. Diggs later admitted the guns were used to further his drug conspiracy.

Officials later confirmed that the substances sold by Diggs to informants contained the presence of cocaine base.

If the court accepts his plea, he will be sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

Sentencing has not been scheduled yet.