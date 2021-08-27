Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Baltimore & Harford Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and Harford Counties until 7:00 p.m.

A flood warning has been issued for portions of Baltimore County.

Storms are moving east at 10 miles per hour.

The NWS said these storms can produce damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour — causing down trees and wires.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties.

Stay weather aware if you are traveling at any point as these storms move across the region.

