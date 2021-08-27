Cancel
House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
Capital Breach Records FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. The House panel investigation of the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday, Aug. 27, to social media companies, expanding the committee’s investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to January’s insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday to social media companies, expanding the scope of its investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The requests were issued to technology giants, including Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, and also to Reddit, Parler, Telegram, 4chan, 8kun and other platforms.

The committee asked 15 companies to provide copies of any reviews, studies, reports or analysis about misinformation related to the 2020 election, foreign influence in the election, efforts to stop the election certification and “domestic violent extremists" associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the attack on the Capitol.

“We have received the request and look forward to continuing to work with the committee,” Facebook said in an emailed statement.

Google, which owns YouTube, also confirmed receipt of the letter and said it would work with Congress. "The events of January 6 were unprecedented and tragic, and Google and YouTube strongly condemn them. We’re committed to protecting our platforms from abuse, including by rigorously enforcing our policies for content related to the events of January 6,” the company said.

Twitter declined comment about the document request.

The requested documents are being sought in what is expected to be a lengthy, partisan and rancorous investigation into how the mob was able to infiltrate the Capitol and disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, inflicting the most serious assault on Congress in two centuries.

Earlier this week, the committee sent out another request for documents from intelligence, law enforcement and other government agencies. The largest request so far was made to the National Archives for information on former President Donald Trump and his former team. Trump accused the committee of violating “long-standing legal principles of privilege.”

Committee members are also considering asking telecommunications companies to preserve phone records of several people, including members of Congress, to try to determine who knew what about the unfolding riot and when they knew it. With chants of “hang Mike Pence,” the rioters sent the then-vice president and members of Congress running for their lives, wounded dozens of police officers and did more than $1 million in damage.

___

Associated Press writer Barbara Ortutay contributed to this story from San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
Washington Post

House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack seeks records from agencies on insurrection, Trump in first request for information

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued its first sweeping requests Wednesday for records from federal agencies pertaining to the attack on the Capitol and President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the election. In letters demanding materials from the National Archives and seven other agencies, Rep. Bennie...
104.1 WIKY

Congressional probe of Capitol riot seeks social media records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday asked major social media companies including Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to turn over records of messages related to the assault by Donald Trump’s supporters. The House of Representatives...
ktxs.com

FBI finds little evidence Jan 6 riot was coordinated, report says

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The FBI found scant evidence that the January 6 Capitol riot was the result of an organized plot to overthrow the presidential election, according to a new report from Reuters. The report cites sources from four current and former law enforcement officials. "You’re going to take a...
Telegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
The Week
The Week

Judge orders Capitol riot defendant back to jail after he watched the MyPillow guy's election conspiracies

A Capitol Riot defendant is returning to jail less than two months after he got out thanks to his viewing of conspiracy theories, including from the MyPillow guy. A judge on Thursday ordered Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen to return to jail because he violated the conditions of his release by using the internet to watch conspiracy theory content, CNN reports.
theeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...

