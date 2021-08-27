Yankees starter Corey Kluber set to return next week

Cancel
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Yankees’ current state is the best it’s been all season. The wins are obviously the main attention grabber; stringing 12 in a row together will do that. But the roster is also nearing its best iteration. Even if playing time has been sparser than he’d like, Luke Voit is back and recently earned American League Player of the Week. Anthony Rizzo and Gary Sanchez are free of the coronavirus, and there’s also another All-Star making his way back to the starting rotation.

The Yankees are planning to activate Corey Kluber in time to start Monday’s game. Luis Severino has also been cleared to begin throwing again, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Getting Kluber back for the stretch run would be a significant boon for a Yankees team that’s definitively trending upward. There will be a ripple effect in the rotation, however. For the short term, Andrew Heaney will likely piggyback with Kluber’s start, per The Athletic's Lindsey Adler. The pairing should benefit both hurlers as Kluber works himself up to full speed and Heaney attempts to recalibrate after a difficult start to his Yankee career.

