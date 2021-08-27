Yankees starter Corey Kluber set to return next week
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Yankees’ current state is the best it’s been all season. The wins are obviously the main attention grabber; stringing 12 in a row together will do that. But the roster is also nearing its best iteration. Even if playing time has been sparser than he’d like, Luke Voit is back and recently earned American League Player of the Week. Anthony Rizzo and Gary Sanchez are free of the coronavirus, and there’s also another All-Star making his way back to the starting rotation.www.gazettextra.com
