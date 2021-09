We've reached the second half of the F1 2021 Calendar and after winning the British Grand Prix back in July, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is now back at the top of the standings with 195 points, four wins and eight podiums. Red Bull's Max Verstappen gave Hamilton a run for his money earlier this season when he came in first at three Grand Prix in a row but the tide turned for him during the Hungarian Grand Prix when his car collided with that of Mercedes' Lando Norris.