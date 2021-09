The tight end position can give you a huge advantage in fantasy football. However only if you are one of the lucky ones to land one of the big three. After those three are gone, some people prefer to punt the position and weekly stream their starter. This is why I am here today, to help show you the tight ends to draft in round 13 or later. Along with giving you a road map for the month of September. I will lay out a few weekly options to target off waivers and why! Let’s not waste any time and dive right into it!