2021 is my 21st back to school season! While I began my teaching career in 1998 (with a few years off staying home with my littlest), every back to school season seems even more exciting than the one before. I began my blog in 2009 as a way to connect with other teachers. I find that I grow as an educator when I get to see the amazing instructional practices and ideas that other teachers are implementing in their classrooms.