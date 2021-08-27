Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Line 3 protesters removed from Minnesota Capitol lawn

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzK3q_0bf8IeaE00

Minnesota troopers on Friday removed some demonstrators protesting Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement pipeline project on the lawn of the state Capitol.

Videos posted on social media showed troopers carrying protesters onto a bus as dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded a small remnant of the 1,000 or more protesters who had gathered for a major rally calling on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project. Officers announced over a loudspeaker that the protesters' permit had expired Thursday night and refusal to leave would result in arrests.

Indigenous and environmental activists who oppose the pipeline argue the project violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills that would contaminate areas where Indigenous people hunt, fish and gather wild rice.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The 337-mile (542.35-kilometer) segment in Minnesota is the last phase in replacing the deteriorating pipeline that was built in the 1960s. Construction began in December.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

231K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alberta#The Lawn#Fish#Protest Riot#Enbridge Energy#Democratic#Native American#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ted Cruz under fire for calling arrests of Capitol rioters ‘persecution’

Republican Senator Ted Cruz is under fire for arguing that some participants in the Capitol riot should be spared prosecution. Mr Cruz told HuffPost that people who "assaulted a police officer" should spend "a long, long time in jail”, but balked at criminal charges for participants who entered the Capitol but did not harm anyone. “If, on the other hand, the Biden administration is targeting and persecuting people for exercising political speech that is nonviolent and simply expressing their peaceful support for a political party different from that in power, that is not the purpose of our criminal justice...
Minnesota Statetennesseestar.com

Minnesota Legislators Respond to Upcoming ‘Squad’ Visit Regarding Line 3

Several Minnesota legislators responded to an upcoming visit from members of the “Squad” that will be taking place on Friday afternoon. According to a press release from Representative Ilhan Omar’s (D-05-MN) office, they are planning to speak out against Line 3. Representatives Michelle Fischbach (R-07-MN), Pete Stauber (R-08-MN), and Tom...
Protestsarcamax.com

Rally for Jan. 6 rioters prompts Capitol security concern

WASHINGTON — A planned rally next month on the U.S. Capitol grounds that organizers say is intended to peacefully demand “justice” for hundreds of “political prisoners” charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection is raising law enforcement alarm and plans for beefed-up security measures. Among measures being considered for the rally...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Protesters Gather At State Capitol In Opposition Of Line 3 Pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A chain-link fence fortifies the Minnesota State Capitol once again after state law enforcement officials requested it “out of an abundance of caution” ahead of several events scheduled on capitol grounds this week. Huge crowds that descended on St. Paul Wednesday to oppose Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline were met with a heightened security presence of state patrol officers lining the barricade around the building. Event organizers said about 2,000 attended. Nancy Beaulieau, one of the organizers and a co-founder of the RISE Coalition joined others to speak out against the project’s construction, a years-long effort that opponents say...
Springfield, MOkwos.com

Teacher charged in Capitol protest

(AP) — A Missouri teacher has been charged for her alleged role in the protests at the U.S. Capitol in January. Federal prosecutors this week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. The 29-year-old Springfield resident was arrested Wednesday but released without bail...
ProtestsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Capitol riot investigation would point to Trump

The Republicans don't want any investigation into the attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 because it might point a finger at their Fuehrer, who told the attackers to "fight like hell." Too many of them took that to mean beat up or kill the Democrats. They want us to think it was just a Sunday school picnic and just forget about it. If Biden lost the election there wouldn't have been any violent attack, and we wouldn't keep hearing the old stinking lie about voter fraud.
Fargo, NDGrand Forks Herald

Shaw: It's time to remove Confederate and white supremacist statues from the Capitol

FARGO — At the U.S. Capitol, there are several statues and busts on public display of Confederates and white supremacists. It is shameful. It is outrageous. One statue is of former Vice President John Calhoun from South Carolina. Calhoun praised slavery as a positive benefit for both the owners and the slaves and his speeches inspired the South to leave the Union.

Comments / 0

Community Policy