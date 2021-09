The world is a crazy and unpredictable place, especially as of late. Although there is much to be sad about in the world, there is also hope coming from many places. With a global pandemic, natural disasters and other issues happening in the world, many organizations have stepped up to help lend a hand. If this is your first time giving to a certain cause or organization, you want to make sure that your donation is going directly to the matters that mean the most! Check out these tips to ensure you can find reputable organizations that are helping give back to so many great causes around the world.