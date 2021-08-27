Microsoft has detailed an app that's preventing Windows 10 upgrades
Those with the app CryptoPro CSP can't upgrade to Windows 10. Microsoft has addressed the issue and provided a workaround. If you happen to have an older version of the app омпаниякриптопр риптопроcsp (CryptoPro CSP, for those of you not familiar with омпаниякриптопр риптопроcsp) lying around and can't upgrade to Windows 10, Microsoft has addressed the issue as well as included steps for how you can get the second-most-recent iteration of Windows.www.windowscentral.com
