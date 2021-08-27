Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft has detailed an app that's preventing Windows 10 upgrades

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose with the app CryptoPro CSP can't upgrade to Windows 10. Microsoft has addressed the issue and provided a workaround. If you happen to have an older version of the app омпаниякриптопр риптопроcsp (CryptoPro CSP, for those of you not familiar with омпаниякриптопр риптопроcsp) lying around and can't upgrade to Windows 10, Microsoft has addressed the issue as well as included steps for how you can get the second-most-recent iteration of Windows.

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows 10 Upgrade#Cryptopro#Russian#Os
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Country
Russia
Related
SoftwareCNET

Windows 11 download: How to get Microsoft's free update now

Windows 11 is on its way. Although we don't have an exact release date for Microsoft's new operating system yet, we do know that the upgrade will be free if you're already a Windows 10 user. When it arrives, possibly during the 2021 holiday season, you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10, as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed. (And even if it doesn't, Microsoft will offer a workaround, though it won't be supported by the company.)
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Windows 10 update might spoil your fun, but for good reason

Microsoft is preparing an update for Windows 10 (and by extension Windows 11) that will go some way to preventing physical security attacks and the mishandling of data. Soon, IT administrators will be able to make use of the new “layered Group Policy feature” to specify which types of USB devices are allowed to interact with Windows 10 machines provisioned for employees.
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple owners, Windows 11 is now available on your Mac

New Parallels 17 software has launched, letting Apple owners run Windows 11 on their Macs, even if the don’t have Boot Camp. Windows 11 will soon be available on Macs, even if you don’t have Boot Camp, which is a multi-tool utility included on some Macs that assist users in downloading Microsoft’s Windows onto Apple Macs.
Public HealthDesign Taxi

Microsoft App Leak Exposed 38 Million Records, Including COVID-19 Details

Turns out, a leaked COVID-19 contact-tracing database in Indiana was part of a broader problem connected to Microsoft’s Power Apps tool. According to a report by UpGuard, organizations that used Power Apps were left exposed to a default setting that made datasets findable on search engines, or accessible by anyone who knew the direct web address.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to disable Automatic Screen Rotation in Windows 10 devices

Automatic Screen Rotation is common for those who use big screen devices like phones and laptops to read stuff or watch videos. If your device is equipped with gyroscope sensors and an accelerometer, Windows 10 has the power to rotate the screen to either a portrait or landscape mode to accommodate the content you’re viewing. While this seems like a convenient feature on paper and in most cases, it is, it can bug you a little sometimes. Autorotation can disturb your viewing experience, so you may want to disable it on your PC. There are several ways in which you can do this. In this article, we will be discussing how you can disable Auto rotation on Windows 10.
Softwaretheregister.com

Microsoft slaps on some new Paint and previews Windows 11 on Azure

Microsoft attempted to derail the bad news train last night by releasing another Windows 11 update – replete with ISOs – and unveiling a preview of the wunder-OS on Azure Virtual Desktop. The updates came as Microsoft, which recently celebrated another bumper set of results for fiscal 2020, warned Microsoft...
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

The Reading Progress app for Microsoft Teams is here, and it's free

The Reading Progress app's global rollout has begun. The app is free and designed to help educators and students. It's localized in over 100 languages. Microsoft Teams' new Reading Progress app is beginning its global rollout, which should take roughly two weeks in total to reach everywhere it's intended to. The app is free and is localized in over 100 languages. It's built into Teams Assignments and works across every platform Teams is supported on.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to fix Windows Update Error 0x800f0990

Are you facing error 0x800f0990 while installing Windows Update? No worries, this post will guide you on how you can fix Windows Update Error 0x800f0990. Updates for your PC are necessary to get new features, improve system performance and security, and more. Windows have made it easier for users to install updates as the updates are installed automatically by default. Although, a lot of times users run into some errors while Windows updates installation.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Panos Panay has been promoted to Microsoft's senior leadership team, elevating Windows and Surface

Since the era of ex-Windows lead Terry Myerson, Windows itself hasn't had a seat at the big boy table within Microsoft. However, that has now changed. Chief Product Officer Panos Panay has taken up a new role as an Executive Vice President (via Bloomberg), joining recent appointee Xbox lead Phil Spencer at the senior leadership table, answering directly to CEO and board director Satya Nadella.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to install Windows 11 from Microsoft's ISO file

Microsoft's newly released ISO file lets you easily install Windows 11 on a clean PC, a dual-boot system or a virtual machine. Microsoft has finally released an ISO file for the Windows 11 Insiders Preview. Previously, your only option for installing Windows 11 was to first install Windows 10 and then upgrade it to version 11 through Microsoft's Windows Insider program. But now you can save time and effort by installing the new OS directly through the ISO file.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft’s PowerToys is getting Windows 11-inspired look

Microsoft is slowly updating the native and productivity tools for Windows 11 with rounded corners, Mica theme support, and other improvements. Microsoft has already updated apps like Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Mail & Calendar to match the new design language of Windows 11. When Windows 11 ships, Microsoft will also...
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Fix Printer Spooler Errors in Windows 11

This guide will walk you through a number of proven solutions for how to fix print spooler errors and problems in Windows 11 PCs, laptops, and Microsoft Surface devices. These tips are designed to work around or solve any Windows 11 printing problems preventing tasks from being sent to a printer.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Windows Central readers don't seem excited about Microsoft's refreshed apps

Microsoft refreshed several of its apps for Windows 11. The company also rolled out some new apps, including the Chat app powered by Microsoft Teams. We wanted to know which apps excite our readers, so we ran a poll over the weekend. It turns out that most of our readers that voted aren't that excited about new default apps on Windows 11.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 Clock app with Focus Sessions feature

Along with today’s build of Windows 11, Microsoft is rolling out an updated version of the Alarms & Clock app, which is now just called Clock. This follows the app updates the company started rolling out last week, including the new Snipping Tool and Calculator. The new Clock app in Windows 11 has some new design elements, but the big new thing is Focus Sessions.
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 11 bug breaks Windows Security app, but there’s a fix

A bug that appears to be quite widespread is causing Windows Security to show error message “You’ll need a new app to this windowsdefender link” in the preview builds of Windows 11. Windows 11’s early preview is currently available to testers in the Windows Insider Program, and users are encountering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy