Wiregrass receives Institutional Resilience – Virtual and Augmented Reality Development Grant

douglasnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Department of Education has announced that Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been awarded $1,371,256 for an Institutional Resilience – Virtual and Augmented Reality Development Grant. The priority for this project is the development of a Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) library of lab applications for students. This technology will allow students to experience off-site learning instead of attending on-campus labs. With the pandemic and subsequent issues of keeping students socially distanced when meeting in person, this new delivery of lab curriculum in specific programs will allow hands-on training to meet course competencies also ensuring student safety.

