Coffee County, GA

Drug unit rounds up suspects on various charges

douglasnow.com
 9 days ago

Aug. 12 - The Coffee County Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle driven by Roy Mathew McDonald due to knowledge of McDonald having active arrest warrants for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. McDonald was placed under arrest, and suspected methamphetamine was found on his person. Along with the previous warrants, McDonald now faces an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine.

