Gordonsville Police Department Accepting Applications for a Part-Time Officer
The Gordonsville Police Department is accepting applications for a P.O.S.T. Certified Part-Time Police Officer. This position will fill in as needed to cover absences, vacations, sick days, etc. Applications may be obtained at Gordonsville City Hall located at 63 E. Main Street, Gordonville TN 38563, during regular business hours of Monday through Friday 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. or online at www.townofgordonsville.com. This position will remain open until filled.smithcountyinsider.com
Comments / 0