Here Is Minnesota's Most Popular Ice Cream Truck Treat

It’s that time of year when Texans start to see the light at the end of the hot, humid tunnel of summer. The time of year that Texans can almost taste the fall, but the relentless sun says, “not today.” These are what they call the dog days of summer. But lucky for us there are plenty of spots in the area to find a cold treat to get us through these last few days of heat before we glide into pumpkin spice and hoodie season. In East Texas, you can find anything from gelato to ice cream, sno cones, and frozen drinks to cool off your taste buds. These are just a few suggestions from around the area.