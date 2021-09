SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led the second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix. He was .041 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .072 clear of Bottas’ Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time defending Formula One champion. With three minutes left Verstappen lost the rear of his car and damaged his rear right tire after sliding off into a gravel section and hitting a tire wall. The red flag halted the practice and there was not enough time to restart, as officials cleared gravel and debris off the track. Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice ahead of Verstappen and Pierre Gasly.