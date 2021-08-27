An Enterprise Guide to Digital Transformation in 2021

Be ready to scale. Scaling is something that digital transformation really enables. If you have a business model that works, digital technology can scale much more quickly than traditional modes of delivery. We know all about “unicorn businesses” that spring out of nowhere and become a global phenomenon in a matter of a few months, but in reality, it’s usually the case that overnight sensations are ten years in the making. However, scaling is undeniably a lot easier using digital than it is with any other kind of mode of distribution. So transforming your proposition into a form that can be delivered via digital channels will enable you to scale a lot more easily when your business does take off.