An Enterprise Guide to Digital Transformation in 2021
While the term digital transformation isn't new, it's meaning – and the technologies and approaches it encompasses – is constantly shifting with the times. One thing that remains constant, however, is the advantage companies far along in their digital transformation journeys have over the slow-starters. This was emphasized recently in Deloitte's 2021 Digital Transformation Executive Survey, which found that "digitally mature companies are more resilient and better able to navigate rapid change, and they do significantly better financially as a result."www.itprotoday.com
