Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

An Enterprise Guide to Digital Transformation in 2021

By ITPro Today Contributors
itprotoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the term digital transformation isn't new, it's meaning – and the technologies and approaches it encompasses – is constantly shifting with the times. One thing that remains constant, however, is the advantage companies far along in their digital transformation journeys have over the slow-starters. This was emphasized recently in Deloitte's 2021 Digital Transformation Executive Survey, which found that "digitally mature companies are more resilient and better able to navigate rapid change, and they do significantly better financially as a result."

www.itprotoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Operational Efficiency#Deloitte#Coleman Parkes Research#Aiops#Kubernetes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Increasing Efficiency and Transparency: Keys to Driving Performance Across Operations

Many people mistakenly think operations like product development, sales, marketing, finance, etc., all have different processes and goals. To certain extent, that’s true, but all these operations have common goals for driving the business forward. It’s the job of owners and their managers to leverage the right tools and strategies to keep these different departments running efficiently and in the same direction.
EconomyThrive Global

Aidan Dunphy of Samepage: “Be ready to scale”

Be ready to scale. Scaling is something that digital transformation really enables. If you have a business model that works, digital technology can scale much more quickly than traditional modes of delivery. We know all about “unicorn businesses” that spring out of nowhere and become a global phenomenon in a matter of a few months, but in reality, it’s usually the case that overnight sensations are ten years in the making. However, scaling is undeniably a lot easier using digital than it is with any other kind of mode of distribution. So transforming your proposition into a form that can be delivered via digital channels will enable you to scale a lot more easily when your business does take off.
Computersitprotoday.com

How To Design A Multi-Cloud Deployment

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time/ 09:00 AM Pacific Daylight. Enterprises with diverse IT, DevOps, and development teams often discover that their businesses have gone multi-cloud by accident. As a result, IT leaders have to solve multi-cloud problems in reverse. Don’t get caught out. Get ahead of the game with Snapt as we discuss how to design a multi-cloud architecture – on purpose.
Samsunghotelbusiness.com

Hot Topics—The Digital Transformation: The Time to Upgrade is Now!

In the latest Hotel Business Hot Topics session, “The Digital Transformation: The Time to Upgrade is Now!” panelists discussed how technology is changing the hospitality industry, from back-of-house operations to guest services. Moderated by Abby Elyssa, digital content manager, Hotel Business, the group of panelists included Mark Fancourt, cofounder, TRAVHOTECH;...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Maintaining Cybersecurity During Rapid Digital Transformation

The pandemic has impacted so many facets of life over the past 18 months. In the business and technology world, perhaps its main effect has been to press the accelerator on digital transformation in organizations across the globe. Digital transformation is the process of using digital technologies to create new...
Economyitprotoday.com

Multi-Cloud: A Primer for Enterprise Journey to Optimal Workload Performance

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time/ 09:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time. Enterprise IT executives are embracing the use of multiple cloud providers (multi-cloud) to expand services and enhance application service delivery. As more cloud services are added from different providers, the complexity of delivering services to clients reliably and economically becomes a greater challenge, posing a risk of service degradation and dissatisfied clients or customers.
Public HealthTechRepublic

Government IT spending set to increase in the face of COVID-19-driven digital transformation

Gartner predicts a 6.5% increase, with 64% of budgets going toward improving responsiveness and resilience of IT services and software. Governments around the world are expected to increase their IT budgets by 6.5% in 2022, and 64% of overall spending will go toward "IT services and software to improve responsiveness and resilience of public services," Gartner's latest forecasting found.
TechnologyPosted by
Andre Oentoro

Digital Adoption Platform: An End-To-End Guide

Covid-19 pandemic made C-suite executives innovate and re-think their Digital Transformation strategies. Technology is continuously evolving and leveraging digital assets has become vital for Enterprises. When it comes to digital tools, adoption plays a vital role. If any Enterprise in today’s world isn’t able to adopt the latest technology, then it is not competitive anymore.
Technologysignalscv.com

A guide on changing Face of Digital Marketing

What are the perks of being a 90’s kid? We all are witnessed the growth of a field named Augmented Reality (AR). Jurassic Park, Godzilla, and Terminator are the products of experimentation with augmented reality. A number of developments have taken place in this area, and brands have eagerly incorporated this technology into their marketing strategy. This will be on the list of trending digital marketing services of 2021. What else can be there in the list? Take a look below.
Public HealthTechRepublic

Digital transformation or bust: Report highlights digital-native necessity

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation strategies as COVID-19 continues to shift the way people work, socialize and conduct business. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation strategies for companies across industries, as COVID-19 continues to shift the way people work, socialize, do business and more. On Thursday, WNS released a report titled "Business Transformation After the Digital Tipping Point," highlighting the necessity of digital transformation, challenges hindering these plans and more.
ComputersWoonsocket Call

3 Enterprise Software Stocks To Watch Amid The Rise In Digital Spending

3 Top Enterprise Software Stocks To Watch After Salesforce Earnings Topped Estimates. Love it or hate it, the enterprise software industry continues to grow by the day. Right now, one of the biggest factors that could have an impact on the stock market is Covid. With cases rising in the U.S. and globally, many investors are looking for stocks to invest in that could continue to thrive under this environment. Correspondingly, with the current shift towards digital workspaces, it’s inevitable that enterprise software stocks are gaining traction in the stock market today.
Retailhbr.org

How Disruption Accelerated Digital Supply Chain Transformation

How Disruption Accelerated Digital Supply Chain Transformation. In 2020, when the pandemic erupted, Tesco—a leading British retailer of groceries and general merchandise—was staring at challenges it had never seen. Having been designated an “essential” retailer, Tesco saw a huge rush to its stores while other outlets were temporarily closed. And...
HealthTechRepublic

3 sectors where changing customer demands are accelerating digital transformation

Digital transformation projects are speeding to keep pace with changing customer needs, a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are three areas to expect transformation to grow. Companies are accelerating digital transformation projects to handle customer and supply-chain interactions and internal operations by three years in the United States...
RetailInformationWeek

What Enterprises Can Learn from Digital Disruption

Digital disruption continues to change industries. Companies are moving further into the cloud, they've become more agile, and they're obsessed about customer experience. Digital companies realize those aren't innovative traits anymore, they're tables stakes. “The biggest differentiator is that can-do attitude and the ability to get stuff done in contrast...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: HSBC Qatar Introduces Mobile Payments and Seamless Collections Services

Has introduced mobile payments and collections services for its personal and corporate clients, as part of its ongoing investment into digitizing banking services. These recent updates will aim to enable greater financial inclusion for the unbanked sector and visitors in Qatar, which is consistent or closely aligned with the banking institution’s digital transformation strategy.
Technologyitprotoday.com

Enterprise Service Management Tools Buyers Guide

Enterprise service management (ESM) is big business, and it’s becoming more popular all the time. Businesses are increasingly turning to ESM platforms to optimize processes and workflows, increase automation, maximize efficiency, improve user experience, and reduce costs. If this sounds suspiciously like IT service management (ITSM), you’re right – to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy