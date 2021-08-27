Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fairfax The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in District of Columbia Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland Southeastern Arlington County in northern Virginia East Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Springfield Groveton... Huntington Largo... Coral Hills Bladensburg... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Rosslyn Nationals Park... Howard University Gallaudet University... RFK Stadium Fedex Field... Burke Landover... Lincolnia This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: South Troy Street near Long Branch West Street near Braddock Road Holmes Run Below Lake Barcroft Rhode Island Ave NE between 2nd and Capitol Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

