Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Tony Khan Reacts To WWE No Longer Signing Indie Wrestlers

ringsidenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE isn’t in the mood to hire new indie wrestlers and Tony Khan noticed the new trend. He also replied to this subject by picking a very appropriate animated gif. Tony Khan heard the story that WWE isn’t looking to hire indie wrestlers. They want younger, cross-over athletes they can train to be WWE Superstars. It appears that this will be how the company decided to shape their roster from this point on; or until they change edicts again.

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlers#Combat#Wwe Superstars#Tk#Ringside News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Bring A-List Star To AEW

Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the veteran stars in AEW. Recently, one of the Reddit users posted a backstage photo that featured Jericho with NBA Finals MVP and champion – Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as ‘The Icon’. This is the first photo together of Jericho and the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW. Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name.
WWE411mania.com

Drew McIntyre On His Advice For Recently Released WWE Wrestlers

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Drew McIntyre spoke about all of the talent released from WWE in the past several months and his advice to them, as he’s been in their situation before. Here are highlights:. On advice for recently released wrestlers: “Yeah, I mean, just to get my...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting ‘Removed’ From AEW All Out

Sting stated on AEW Dynamite that Darby Allin doesn’t need him in his corner against CM Punk on Sunday, so he won’t be there with him. SiriusXM Canada Host & Producer Bilal Vakani and Second City’s Daniel Shehori preview AEW All Out 2021. They ask what match should be the...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Star Daffney Cause of Death Announced

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger (Shannon Claire Spruill) passed away at the age of 46 after she posted a cryptic video message during her Instagram live session. It was announced on Thursday afternoon that former WCW star breathed her last. TMZ.com further noted that police arrived for a welfare check and were met by Daffney’s mom. When they knocked on the door and there was no answer, they left without trying to gain entry. Finn Balor ‘Breaks Character’ After Roman Reigns Loss.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Allegedly ‘Sabotaged’ WWE Show

One half of the Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Champions Karl Anderson has been trending on Twitter for some bold remarks on WWE. He further took some massive shots at Triple H, who oversees the operations of WWE NXT. Karl Anderson takes huge shots at Triple H. NXT is undergoing some huge...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?

WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fired Diva For Pregnancy?

Mike and Maria Kanellis were among the many released by WWE on April 15th, which was the biggest mass exodus in the company’s history. She certainly remembers how she and her husband were fired from the company and how they were treated. Maria Kanellis recently spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW All Out Results: Miro vs. Eddie Kingston

The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the AEW All Out PPV event:. TNT Championship Match: Miro (champion) vs. Eddie Kingston. Kingston was chopping him early then hit a suplex to send Miro to the floor. Miro tossed him into the barricade and hit a series of kicks. Kingston fired back with a big boot. Miro caught him off the apron with a powerslam. Back in the ring, Miro hit him with a series of knee drops. Kingston with a flurry of shots then tossed him to the floor. He went for an outside dive, but got punched. Miro went for his submission finisher and Kingston got to the ropes. Eddie with a back hand chop then the DDT for a near fall. Miro landed a supe kick for the win.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Star Returns After Medical Emergency

WWE commentator and former NFL star Pat McAfee has been missing out on the commentary on SmackDown as he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was last seen on WWE television announcing SmackDown related matches during the SummerSlam pay-per-view. McAfee is seemingly doing well now and took to Twitter to...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Says CM Punk Deal Has Already Paid For Itself

AEW President Tony Khan joined Le Batard & Friends – South Beach Sessions to talk about CM Punk’s debut in AEW this past Friday at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Khan particularly talked about the success Punk’s return to pro wrestling brought AEW across the board, from ticket sales to ratings to merchandise.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Sad Medical Rumor Revealed

Vince McMahon is apparently having trouble remembering things at WWE shows, according to The Disco Inferno on RussosBrand.com, who communicates with current WWE employees. Disco said Vince had a ‘meltdown’ at Raw last week. He said, “He literally is forgetting things that happened the week before.” As people age they can have medical issues when it comes to memory, and sadly this may be happening to WWE’s chairman.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Evander Holyfield taking heavyweight punches at almost 59 is a disgrace

As World Boxing News lead contributor Dan Rafael first revealed, heavyweight Evander Holyfield is considering an offer from Triller to replace Oscar De La Hoya. After contracting coronavirus and being subsequently hospitalized, De La Hoya had to withdraw from his September 11th comeback with Vitor Belfort. Revealing his battle with...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Superstars Forced To Eat Arena Food After Company Cuts Catering

WWE is in a super cost-cutting mode and that called for a lot of changes backstage. We exclusively reported that backstage production is down to one camera crew and how much trouble that is causing. It turns out catering took a hit as well. Ringside News has learned that WWE...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Several AEW Wrestlers Leave Chicago Before All Out, Current WWE Stars Seen In Town

According to a report from Fightful, several AEW wrestlers have left the Chicago, IL area prior to tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event. Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood (FTR) reportedly left Chicago earlier today, while a significant number of wrestlers decided to stick around for tonight’s show, despite not being booked for the event. Also, several WWE Superstars who are currently under contract were in town throughout the weekend.
WWEringsidenews.com

Finn Balor Says He Doesn’t Need WWE And They Don’t Need Him

Finn Balor is set to go up against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on SmackDown this week. Prior to the big match, the inaugural Universal Champion had a lot to say about his opponent. While speaking to DAZN, Balor stated that he’s a different person now compared to when...
WWEringsidenews.com

Daniel Bryan’s AEW All Out Plans Locked In

Daniel Bryan is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, having wrestled in various promotions all over the world before making his way to WWE. Bryan already changed up his look ahead of his next pro wrestling venture. It was previously reported that Bryan Danielson signed with AEW and he make his debut at All Out It seems that those plans are concrete at this point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy