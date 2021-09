Travis County commissioners voted this week to seek aid from the city of Austin in disbursing federal rent assistance funds ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline. At an Aug. 31 meeting of the Travis County Commissioners Court, county staff described a race to pay out 65% of its total roughly $10.7 million allocation from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 before the end of the month. If that goal is not met, any unspent funds will have to be returned to the federal government.