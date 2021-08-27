Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Baltimore & Harford Counties

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park East and Seven Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
