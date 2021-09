‘Ted Lasso” is the kind of show where every character is your favorite, the kind you could talk about for hours, and the kind you can’t wait to watch. This comedy on Apple TV+ is about a sweet American football coach, Ted Lasso (played by former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Jason Sudeikis), who accepts a position as a European soccer coach in England. The owners of the soccer team had a nasty divorce, with the wife winning the team in the settlement. The wife, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), decides to destroy the only thing her ex-husband loved more than cheating on her: his beloved soccer team. By recruiting Ted Lasso, Rebecca only has to wait for the fall of the Richmond F.C. team.