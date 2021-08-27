Cancel
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Parish tells residents to evacuate

WWL-AMFM
 9 days ago

In a short statement released publicly and over social media channels, Lafourche Parish will begin a mandatory evacuation of the entire parish commencing at 5am Saturday morning.

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

Saint Charles Parish, LAwgno.com

St.Charles Parish lifts mandatory evacuation

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO)— St.Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell has rescinded the mandatory evacuation order. Effective September 4, 2021, at 7 a.m. Residents should bring enough supplies to sustain themselves for a week, including water, ice, food, and fuel, as power restoration is expected to take up to 4-6 weeks. Resources...
Environmenthoumatimes.com

Lafourche Parish Storm Information Sheet now available

We need to do whatever we can to get this information across the parish ASAP! Please screenshot, share, text, email, airdrop (on iPhones), take a picture of someone else’s phone! This info could help individuals who are not sure what to do right now. We currently have employees making copies and handing them out at POD Sites (point of distribution) to help get this information out.
Lafourche Parish, LAwgno.com

Watch: Hurricane Ida recovery update from Lafourche Parish officials

MATTHEWS, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson held a press conference to discuss response efforts following Hurricane Ida in Lafourche Parish. President Chaisson was joined by Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Port Fourchon Executive Director Chett Chiasson. “Lafourche took the brunt of this storm,”...

