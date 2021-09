Boston College has released its first depth chart of the year ahead of its season opener against Colgate. Jeff Hafley's first depth chart of 2021 features some surprises, as well as some expected changes. Boston College's offensive line is back to its 2019 alignment, with Tyler Vrabel moving back to left tackle, Zion Johnson kicking back inside to left guard, Alec Lindstrom remaining at center, Christian Mahogany shifting from left to right guard and Ben Petrula moving back outside to right tackle. Travis Levy is Boston College's No. 1 running back entering its season opener, with Alec Sinkfield and Xavier Coleman behind him on the depth chart.